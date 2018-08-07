on 07/08/2018 |

Herbert H. Bailey, age 88 of Clarkson, KY departed this life on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at his residence. The Oppy, KY native was born on June 2, 1930 to the late Roscoe Bailey and Minnie Crabtree Bailey, and was married to the late Patsy Madison Bailey.

Herbert was a factory worker for General Electric, a member of the Masonic Lodge for sixty years and was a member of Blue Lick United Baptist Church.

He is survived by one son, Rick Bailey (Cindy) of Clarkson; one daughter, Debbie Napier (Lewis) of Crestwood; five grandchildren, Joshua Bailey (Tiffany) and Jennifer Tucker (Dennis) both of Clarkson, Meagan Napier, Christopher Napier and Jaiden Napier all of Crestwood; one brother, Chester Bailey (Ginger) of Indiana; three sisters, Edna Evans of Ohio, Blanche Phelps of Shepherdsville and Geraldine Scharrer of Indiana and a special friend, Nellie Eversmann of Clarkson. He was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Jim Bailey.

Interment will be in Poplar Spring Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

1 – 8 pm, Tuesday, July 10, 2018

10 am – 1:30 pm, Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church