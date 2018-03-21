Logo


Herbert James Milom

on 03/21/2018 |

Herbert James Milom, 60, Glasgow, died Sunday, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. A native of Garden City, Michigan, he was a son of the late William Thaxton Milom and Evelyn Maxine Belcher Milom. He was formerly an employee in the engineering department at Tennessee Christian Hospital, and was a member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife Shirley Bowles Milom; one brother, William Thaxton Milom, Jr. of Elizabeth, TN; two sisters: Nancy Milom Portis of Dearborn Heights, MI, and Diane Milom of Washington state; a special nephew, Will Milom of Glasgow; special friends, Ann and Rick Martin of Glasgow; several nieces, nephews, and great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Mary Horner; and a special friend who passed away on New Year’s Eve, Chuck Stines of Greensburg.

Funeral services Herbert James Milom will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

