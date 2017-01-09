Logo


HERBERT KENNETH VINCENT

on 01/09/2017
Obituaries

Herbert Kenneth Vincent, 79, Glasgow, died Monday, January 9, 2017, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  A native of Clinton County, he was a son of the late Ott and Emma Aaron Vincent.  He was a truck driver.

Survivors include two sons: Jeremy Biddle and his wife Stephanie of Ft. Knox, and Brian Vincent of Glasgow; three grandchildren: Abbagail Biddle, Emmett Biddle, and Hayden Vincent.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery under the direction of the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.  There will be no visitation.

