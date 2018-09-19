HERBERT LEWIS “BO” FERGUSON

on 09/19/2018 |

Hubert Lewis “Bo” Ferguson, 59, of Knob Lick, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 17, 2018 at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was a son of the late William Cosby and Nora Veachel Holland Ferguson.

He is survived by his wife: Margaret Lee Hurt Ferguson; one son: Tyler Dane Ferguson; one brother: Calvin Ferguson one sister: Serelda Ferguson.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: Sherman Ferguson.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 21, 2018 at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.