Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HERBERT LEWIS “BO” FERGUSON

on 09/19/2018 |

Hubert Lewis “Bo” Ferguson, 59, of Knob Lick, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 17, 2018 at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.  He was a son of the late William Cosby and Nora Veachel Holland Ferguson.

 He is survived by his wife: Margaret Lee Hurt Ferguson; one son: Tyler Dane Ferguson; one brother: Calvin Ferguson one sister: Serelda Ferguson.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: Sherman Ferguson.

 Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 21, 2018 at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HERBERT LEWIS “BO” FERGUSON”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

DELBERT GRAY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
90°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 09/19 20%
High 93° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 09/20 10%
High 92° / Low 71°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 09/21 40%
High 88° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.