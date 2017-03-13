Herbert Owen Carroll age 87 of Hodgenville was born on October 11, 1929 to the late Everett and Ollie Wilson Carroll. He went to his Heavenly home on Saturday March 11 after an illness. Herb was a member of the Cooper Chapel Baptist Church.

He worked many years at Hillerich and Bradsby Bat Factory until his retirement.

Herb was preceded in death by three brothers Winford, Glenn and David and a sister Melba Tabb.

Herb leaves to cherish his memory, his caring ways and love he had for his family,

His two brothers, James Carroll of Elizabethtown and Charles Carroll of Elizabethtown,

Three sisters Willie Mae Graas of Elizabethtown, Jo Ann Adair of Louisville and Ruth Nell Hodges of Munfordville

One step-daughter and caregiver Rebecca Keller of Louisville

One step-grandson Robin Moore of Louisville

A dear friend, caregiver and brother-in-law James (Eddy) Hodges of Munfordville

His little dog, Dolly as well as a host of friends and relatives.

Funeral services for Herbert Owen Carroll will be 1pm Tuesday, March 14 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 3-8pm and after 9am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.