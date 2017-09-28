Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HERBERT “TOOTSOME” BRUTON

on 09/28/2017 |

 

Herbert “Tootsome” Bruton, 94 of Munfordville passed away Wednesday morning at the Signature Health Care of Hart County.  He was the son of the late Albert & Etta Wilkerson Bruton and the husband of the late Ruth Bruton.

He was a retired bus driver with the Hart County School System.

He was preceded in death by a son Kenny Bruton

Mr. Bruton is survived by a son-Gary Bruton & wife Cheryl of Munfordville

5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild

A graveside service for Herbert “Tootsome” Bruton will be 11am Friday, September 29, at the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery with burial to follow.  Arrangements are under the direction of the Sego Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HERBERT “TOOTSOME” BRUTON”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Rachel Bertram

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
77°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 09/28 10%
High 81° / Low 51°
Clear
Clear
Friday 09/29 10%
High 77° / Low 50°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 09/30 10%
High 74° / Low 48°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.