on 09/28/2017 |

Herbert “Tootsome” Bruton, 94 of Munfordville passed away Wednesday morning at the Signature Health Care of Hart County. He was the son of the late Albert & Etta Wilkerson Bruton and the husband of the late Ruth Bruton.

He was a retired bus driver with the Hart County School System.

He was preceded in death by a son Kenny Bruton

Mr. Bruton is survived by a son-Gary Bruton & wife Cheryl of Munfordville

5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild

A graveside service for Herbert “Tootsome” Bruton will be 11am Friday, September 29, at the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery with burial to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sego Funeral Home.