HERE IS THE LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is preparing to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address. Bevin is scheduled to speak to a joint session of the state House and Senate on Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. EST. KET will broadcast the speech live.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republican leaders appear split on the prospects of a proposed overhaul of Kentucky’s criminal codes, signaling the first disagreement among the new majority one month after they united to push through bills restricting labor unions and abortion. The state House and Senate reconvened on Tuesday, the beginning of the second part of a planned 30-day legislative session.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – State environmental officials are accepting grant proposals for projects in Kentucky that promote use of recycled waste tires. The Energy and Environment Cabinet says the grant has been used to fund crumb rubber mulch for landscaping projects in recent years.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The economic potency of bourbon is getting stronger with age, increasing its impact on Kentucky by $1 billion in the past two years as demand for American whiskeys continues to grow. The Distilled Spirits Council said Tuesday in New York that combined U.S. revenues for bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey shot up 7.7 percent to $3.1 billion in 2016.