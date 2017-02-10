HERE IS THE LATEST NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (AP) – A Lexington-area county has settled a lawsuit filed in connection with an inmate who suffered a fatal seizure after lying in his cell in his own feces, wracked with pain from severe drug withdrawal. WFPL-FM reports Montgomery County paid about $400,000 last year to settle the lawsuit over the 2013 death of 37-year-old Ronald Gaunce. A judge had previously ruled that a doctor, a nurse and the county jailer all demonstrated “deliberate indifference” to Gaunce’s medical needs.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Senate panel has approved a bill that would allow students to take part in religious activities at Kentucky public schools. Supporters say it would guide schools in allowing religious expression by students. An opponent says it would make ‘one ecclesiastical policy’ pre-eminent.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Senate has passed legislation that offers an incentive for school districts to voluntarily push back the start of the school year to late August. Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer says the trend toward earlier starting school dates has hurt tourism. He also says students don’t learn as well when it’s so hot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A maple syrup expert will lead a workshop and demonstration at the University of Louisville on maple tree tapping. The event is free and starts at 1 p.m. Monday at the Cultural Center Multipurpose Room on the Belknap Campus. The tapping demonstration will take place afterward in the Garden Commons community garden.