Hershel D. Wright, Jr. (Junior), 64, of Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Hershel D. Wright, Sr. and Eva Dailey Wright. He enjoyed hunting and working with his mules.

He is survived by his wife: Vicki L. Smith; three daughters: Jennifer Wilson and her husband Chris, Staci Pedigo and her finacé Matthew Montgomery and T. J. Wright; one son: Will Wright; eight grandchildren: Christoper Wilson, Kalia Wilson, Lucais (Redman) Davenport, Steven Wilson, Aylla (Tater Bug) Pedigo, Jaxon Montgomery, Carson (Little Man) Bolman and Kaebre Pedigo ; one great-grandchild: Aiden Rock; five sisters: Elsie Jessie, Sarah Clark, Judy Spears, Barbara Long and Penny Counts. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters: Dean York, Diane Jones and Frankie Huff.

Funeral services will be at 2pm Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 noon on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the funeral home.