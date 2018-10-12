Logo


HERSHEL MILLER

on 12/10/2018

Hershel Miller, 65 of Munfordville died Sunday morning, December 9  at his home.  He was the son of the late Earl and Bessie Riggs Miller. He was an employee with Pilot at Sonora and he was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife: Darlene Beeler Miller; two brothers, Ernest Ray Miller & wife Linda of Sonora and

Paul Miller and wife Linda of Clarkson; two sisters, Debbie Priddy and husband Hank of Munfordville and Lillian Riggs and husband Lawrence of Munfordville; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Hershel Miller will be at 1PM Tuesday, December 11 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 9PM at the Funeral Home and will continue after 8AM Tuesday until time for services

