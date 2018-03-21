on 03/21/2018 |

Hershell Logsdon, age 72, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at his residence in Horse Cave, KY. He was a retired Administrative Officer with Job Corps and a member of Cave Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He was a Vietnam US Air Force Veteran.

He was the son of the late Wren Logsdon and the late Eula Sego Logsdon. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Howard Logsdon; a brother, Royce Logsdon; a sister-in-law, Joyce Logsdon; a brother-in-law, Emmet Crain and two nephews, Barry Crain and Bro. David Logsdon.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Logsdon; one daughter, Patti Markwell and husband Dana, Horse Cave, KY; one sister, Loretta Crain, Horse Cave, KY; two brothers, Herman Logsdon and wife Kathy, Munfordville, KY, Herbert “Tots” Logsdon and wife Lillian, Horse Cave, KY; sister-in-law, Betty Logsdon, Munfordville, KY; brother-in-law, Jack Anderson, Arizona; several nieces and nephews and other family.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 23, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Hawkins officiating. Interment will be at Logsdon Family Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.