Hershell “Toe” Logsdon age 75 entered into everlasting life March 6, 2017 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. Born October 14, 1941 in Grayson County son of the late Aud Logsdon and Odline Powell Logsdon. Hershell was retired from the Metcalfe County Road Department and of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Annie Katherine Logsdon of Edmonton. His children Danny (Tracie) Logsdon of Leitchfield, Kentucky, Michelle (Ricky) Parnell, Connie (Lonnie) Bryant, Jeff (Sheila) Smith, Karen (James) Blythe and Darrell Smith all of Edmonton. Hershell is survived by twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren, four step grandchildren and six step great grandchildren; three brothers: Jimmy (Helen) Logsdon of Cecilia, Kentucky. Larry (Cheryl) Logsdon and Gary (Nona) Logsdon all of Leitchfield; four sisters: Barbara (Ray) Mahurin, Sue Edward and Geraldine Logsdon all of Grayson County. Ima Dale (Charles) Toms of Morgantown, Kentucky.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Best Buddy Sarah his dog and Red his Rooster. He was preceded in death by a sister Evelyne Logsdon and two granddaughters Beth Logsdon and Megan Smith.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday at Broadford Baptist Church in Grayson County with burial in the Broadford Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton and after 10:00 AM Thursday at the church.