HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 31

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, 3/31

ON TODAY’S LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCHEDULE…BARREN COUNTY TRAVELS TO WARREN EAST; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE GOES TO GREENWOOD; MONROE COUNTY VISITS EDMONSON COUNTY; HART COUNTY IS ON THE ROAD AT ADAIR COUNTY; AND METCALFE COUNTY ENTERTAINS BUTLER COUNTY.

AND IN FAST PITCH SOFTBALL THIS AFTERNOON…ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE PLAYS AT BOWLING GREEN; HART COUNTY WELCOMES LOUISVILLE FAIRDALE; EDMONSON COUNTY TRAVELS TO RUSSELLVILLE; AND METCALFE COUNTY HOSTS ADAIR COUNTY.