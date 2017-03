HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL SCHEDULES

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, 3/16

IN HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL THIS AFTERNOON…THE GLASGOW LADY SCOTTIES PLAY THEIR SEASON OPENER AT FRANKLIN-SIMPSON, THE GAME WAS MOVED FROM HOME TO FRANKLIN-SIMPSON DUE TO SOME ELECTRICAL ISSUES AT THE AMERICAN LEGION FIELD; BARREN COUNTY ENTERTAINS TODD CENTRAL; MONROE COUNTY WELCOMES JACKSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE; CAVERNA IS AT HOME AGAINST FORT KNOX; AND METCALFE COUNTY TRAVELS TO HART COUNTY.

AND IN HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TODAY…BARREN COUNTY HOSTS METCALFE COUNTY; MONROE COUNTY GOES TO MACON COUNTY, TENNESSEE; CAVERNA ENTERTAINS TAYLOR COUNTY; AND HART COUNTY PLAYS AT JOHN HARDIN.