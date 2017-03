BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, 3/9

THE HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL SEASONS BEGIN TODAY FOR A FEW LOCAL TEAMS. IN BASEBALL…BARREN COUNTY TRAVELS TO OHIO COUNTY; HART COUNTY VISITS THOMAS NELSON; AND EDMONSON COUNTY HOSTS WARREN CENTRAL.

AND IN FAST PITCH SOFTBALL, HART COUNTY WELCOMES WARREN CENTRAL.