HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL & SOFTBALL SPRING BREAK ACTION

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

WEDNESDAY, 4/5

BASEBALL

GLASGOW ___3___ OWENSBORO ___8___

ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE ___0___ JEFFERSONTOWN ___12___

EDMONSON COUNTY __2____ John Hardin ___3___

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, 4/5

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TODAY…GLASGOW FACES DAVIESS COUNTY IN FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA; BARREN COUNTY PLAYS A DOUBLEHEADER AT ST. PAUL’S EPISCOPAL IN MOBILE, ALABAMA; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE TAKES ON OHIO COUNTY; AND EDMONSON COUNTY CONTINUES PLAY IN THE VALLEY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT.

AND IN FAST PITCH SOFTBALL…MONROE COUNTY PLAYS AT DOUBLEHEADER AGAINST LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL; AND HART COUNTY HOSTS RUSSELL COUNTY.