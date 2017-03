HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL & SOFTBALL THURSDAY SCOREBOARD AND FRIDAY ACTION

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, 3/16

BASEBALL

HART COUNTY ___14___ JOHN HARDIN __1____ 5 INNINGS

TRINITY WHITESIDE COUNTY ___4___ WARREN CENTRAL ___2___

SOFTBALL

METCALFE COUNTY __7____ HART ___8___

CAMPBELLSVILLE COUNTY __15____ CLINTON COUNTY ___1___ 5 INNINGS

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, 3/17

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TODAY…GLASGOW TRAVELS TO WARREN EAST; MONROE COUNTY ENTERTAINS RED BOILING SPRINGS, TENNESSEE; AND EDMONSON COUNTY WELCOMES THOMAS NELSON.

AND IN FAST PITCH SOFTBALL THIS AFTERNOON…GLASGOW IS AT HOME AGAINST RUSSELLVILLE; BARREN COUNTY HOSTS LOGAN COUNTY; HART COUNTY VISITS ADAIR COUNTY; AND METCALFE COUNTY ENTERTAINS GREEN COUNTY.