HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE & SCORES

on 04/01/2017

Scores from Friday in High School baseball & softball…

SOFTBALL:

Allen County-Scottsville- 9 Bowling Green- 0

Hart County- 11 Louisville Fairdale- 1

Russellville- 12 Edmonson County- 10

BASEBALL:

Allen County-Scottsville- 8 Greenwood- 7

Saturday’s Softball and Baseball Schedule Includes:

SOFTBALL:

Allen County-Scottsville vs. Boyle County

Caverna vs. Breckinridge County

Caverna vs. Louisville Moore

Metcalfe County begins play in the All “A” Classic.

BASEBALL:

Edmonson County vs. Fort Campbell (Varsity Doubleheader)