HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE FOR MONDAY, JANUARY 22

01/22/2018

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

MONDAY, 1/22

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TONIGHT…GLASGOW WELCOMES ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE TO SCOTTIE GYM FOR A 15TH DISTRICT GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE GIRLS PLAYING FIRST AT 6:00. JOIN JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF BOTH CONTESTS ON 1490 WCLU AND ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM.

IN A GIRLS GAME TONIGHT, CAVERNA HOSTS BARDSTOWN BETHLEHEM.

AND IN A BOYS CONTEST, BOWLING GREEN ENTERTAINS FRANKLIN-SIMPSON.