HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE INCLUDING HOMECOMING FOR GLASGOW

on 01/15/2018 |

ON TONIGHT’S LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE…GLASGOW WELCOMES ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE TO SCOTTIE GYM FOR A GIRL/BOY 15TH DISTRICT DOUBLEHEADER THAT WAS RESCHEDULED FROM LAST WEEK.

DUE TO THE THREAT OF ANOTHER POSSIBLE ROUND OF WINTER WEATHER, GAMES HAVE BEEN MOVED UP ONE HOUR. SO THE BOYS WILL PLAY FIRST AT 5:00 AND HOMECOMING ACTIVITIES WILL BE HELD BETWEEN GAMES. JOIN JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF BOTH GAMES STARTING AT 5:50 ON 1490 WCLU AND ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM.

THE FOURTH REGION ALL “A” TOURNAMENT BEGINS TONIGHT WITH A COUPLE OF FIRST ROUND GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS AS MONROE COUNTY TRAVELS TO METCALFE COUNTY AND CUMBERLAND COUNTY GOES TO TODD CENTRAL.

IN THE FIFTH REGION ALL “A” TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS, CAVERNA VISITS GREEN COUNTY IN A GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER.

AND IN THE GIRLS THIRD REGION ALL “A” SEMIFINALS, EDMONSON COUNTY FACES FREDERICK FRAIZE AT MCLEAN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL.

AND IN A SINGLE GIRLS GAME, SOUTH WARREN PLAYS AT ELIZABETHTOWN.