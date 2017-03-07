Logo


HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT IS STILL IN ACTION

It was the boys turn last night at Diddle Arena, as the semi-finals were played. Bowling Green downed Franklin Simpson 77 to 59 and Russellville defeated Clinton County 73 to 49. That sets up the Boys finals for tonight with the Wildcats taking on the Panthers at 6 pm. Joe, Bruce and Larry will be live from Diddle Arena at 5:50 tonight.
Tomorrow the girls Sweet 16 tips off at the BB and T arena up at Northern Ky University. We’ll have network coverage starting at 11 am on 1490 WCLU

