HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT RESUMES TONIGHT

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, 3/3

THE GIRLS FOURTH REGION TOURNAMENT RESUMES TONIGHT WITH SEMIFINAL ACTION AT DIDDLE ARENA IN BOWLING GREEN. FIRST, IT WILL BE MONROE COUNTY TAKING ON METCALFE COUNTY AT 6:00. THAT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY RUSSELL COUNTY GOING UP AGAINST SOUTH WARREN AT 8:00. JOIN JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF BOTH GAMES STARTING AT 5:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAMES WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO OUR BROADCAST INSIDE THE ARENA ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.