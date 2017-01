HIGH SCHOOL HOOP SCHEDULES AND SCOREBORADS

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

TUESDAY, 1/17

GIRLS

4TH REGION ALL “A” CLASSIC-QUATERFINALS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY __71____ TODD CENTRAL __58____

CLINTON COUNTY __38____ RUSSELLVILLE __36____

3RD REGION ALL “A” CLASSIC-SEMIFINALS

EDMONSON COUNTY ___42___ MCLEAN COUNTY __27____

AND IN A REGULAR SEASON GIRLS GAME…

BOWLING GREEN __60____ DAVIESS COUNTY __35____

BOYS

4TH REGION ALL “A” CLASSIC-QUARTERFINALS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY __60____ TODD CENTRAL __65____ *OT

CLINTON COUNTY __72____ RUSSELLVILLE __78____ *OT

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

TUESDAY, 1/17

ON TONIGHT’S LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE…IN GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS…BARREN COUNTY HOSTS OHIO COUNTY; HART COUNTY VISITS TAYLOR COUNTY; RUSSELL COUNTY ENTERTAINS PULASKI SOUTHWESTERN; WARREN CENTRAL PLAYS AT SOUTH WARREN; BOWLING GREEN IS ON THE ROAD AT CHRISTIAN COUNTY; AND GREENWOOD TRAVELS TO FRANKLIN-SIMPSON.

IN BOYS ACTION…EDMONSON COUNTY TAKES ON MCLEAN COUNTY IN THE SEMIFINALS OF THE THIRD REGION ALL “A” CLASSIC; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE WELCOMES BUTLER COUNTY; AND WARREN EAST GOES TO DAVIESS COUNTY.

AND IN A GIRLS GAME, LOGAN COUNTY HOSTS BUTLER COUNTY.