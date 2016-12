HIGH SCHOOL HOOP SCOREBOARD AND SCHEDULE

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, 12/22

GIRLS

GLASGOW __51____ COLLINS ___41___

CAVERNA __58____ OHIO COUNTY __43____

HART COUNTY __38____ CAMPBELLSVILLE __61____

METCALFE COUNTY __62____ WASHINGTON COUNTY ___21___

EDMONSON COUNTY __71____ ADAIR COUNTY ___48___

MONROE COUNTY __59____ ELIZABETHTOWN ___70___

ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE __54____ OWENSBORO CATHOLIC __62____

BOYS

BARREN COUNTY ___56___ WEBSTER COUNTY __51____

CAVERNA __64____ CUMBRLAND __66____

METCALFE COUNTY __44____ LOUISVILLE COLLEGIATE __76____

MONROE COUNTY __67____ TODD COUNTY CENTRAL ___60____

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, 12/22

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TODAY…IN BOYS GAMES…EDMONSON COUNTY HOSTS FREDERICK FRAIZE; AND ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE ENTERTAINS LOUISVILLE COLLEGIATE.

AND IN GIRLS ACTION…HART COUNTY, EDMONSON COUNTY AND METCALFE COUNTY ALL CONTINUE PLAY IN THE FOOD PANTRY HOLIDAY CLASSIC AT CAMPBELLSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE TAKES ON MCLEAN COUNTY IN OWENSBORO; AND MONROE COUNTY PLAYS SOUTH WARREN IN THE TRADITIONAL BANK CLASSIC AT LEXINGTON CATHOLIC.