HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS – 4TH ALL REGION SELECTIONS

Girls 4TH Region – All Region Selections
FIRST TEAM
Mackenzie Coleman Metcalfe County
Reagan Turner Monroe County
Elli Bartley Glasgow
Kailey Coffey Russell County
Amaya Lasley South Warren
SECOND TEAM
Keely Morrow Bowling Green
Rose Mary Jackson Greenwood
Zakoria Hill Warren Central
Sarah Sutton Allen Co. Scottsville
Ashlee McGeorge Monroe County
THIRD TEAM
Loreal Cheaney Russellville
Oshe Baker Franklin Simpson
Markizjah Mimms Bowling Green
Ande Flatt Cumberland County
Mason Towery Allen Co. Scottsville
Girls 4TH Region Player of the Year:
(Makenzie Coleman – Metcalfe Co.)
Girls 4TH Region Coach of the Year:
(Dwayne Murray – Monroe Co.)
Boys 4TH Region – All Region Selections
FIRST TEAM
Tavin Lovan Franklin Simpson
Pedro Bradshaw Russellville
Terry Taylor Bowling Green
Dawson Crump Greenwood
Skyelar Potter Warren Central
SECOND TEAM
Deangelo Wilson Bowling Green
Trequon Patterson Warren East
Billy Michael Dyer Monroe County
Kyran Jones Bowling Green
Trey Radcliffe Franklin Simpson
THIRD TEAM
Jared Coomer Barren County
Zion Harmon Bowling Green
Alex Fee Greenwood
Jackson Harmon Clinton County
Jaylyn McMurry Russellville
Boys 4TH Region Player of the Year:
(Tavin Lovan – Franklin Simpson)
Boys 4TH Region Coach of the Year: Tie
(Lex Lindsey – Allen Co. Scottsville)
(Phil Todd – Russellville)