HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS – 4TH ALL REGION SELECTIONS

on 02/17/2017

Girls 4TH Region – All Region Selections

FIRST TEAM

Mackenzie Coleman Metcalfe County

Reagan Turner Monroe County

Elli Bartley Glasgow

Kailey Coffey Russell County

Amaya Lasley South Warren

SECOND TEAM

Keely Morrow Bowling Green

Rose Mary Jackson Greenwood

Zakoria Hill Warren Central

Sarah Sutton Allen Co. Scottsville

Ashlee McGeorge Monroe County

THIRD TEAM

Loreal Cheaney Russellville

Oshe Baker Franklin Simpson

Markizjah Mimms Bowling Green

Ande Flatt Cumberland County

Mason Towery Allen Co. Scottsville

Girls 4TH Region Player of the Year:

(Makenzie Coleman – Metcalfe Co.)

Girls 4TH Region Coach of the Year:

(Dwayne Murray – Monroe Co.)

Boys 4TH Region – All Region Selections

FIRST TEAM

Tavin Lovan Franklin Simpson

Pedro Bradshaw Russellville

Terry Taylor Bowling Green

Dawson Crump Greenwood

Skyelar Potter Warren Central

SECOND TEAM

Deangelo Wilson Bowling Green

Trequon Patterson Warren East

Billy Michael Dyer Monroe County

Kyran Jones Bowling Green

Trey Radcliffe Franklin Simpson

THIRD TEAM

Jared Coomer Barren County

Zion Harmon Bowling Green

Alex Fee Greenwood

Jackson Harmon Clinton County

Jaylyn McMurry Russellville

Boys 4TH Region Player of the Year:

(Tavin Lovan – Franklin Simpson)

Boys 4TH Region Coach of the Year: Tie

(Lex Lindsey – Allen Co. Scottsville)

(Phil Todd – Russellville)