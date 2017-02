HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS SCHEDULE AND SCOREBOARD

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY, 2/17

GIRLS

GLASGOW __43____ FRANKLIN-SIMPSON ___35___

BARREN COUNTY __60___ CLINTON COUNTY __24____

MONROE COUNTY __83____ WARREN EAST __51____

CAVERNA ___44___ METCALFE COUNTY __80____

GREENWOOD __63____ LOGAN COUNTY __44____

TODD CENTRAL ___45___ CALDWELL COUNTY ___64___

WARREN CENTRAL __44____ DAVIESS COUNTY __41____

SOUTH WARREN __52____ HOPKINSVILLE __43____

BOYS

GLASGOW __44____ FRANKLIN-SIMPSON ___90___

BARREN COUNTY __65____ CLINTON COUNTY ___56___

MONROE COUNTY ___76___ WARREN EAST ___71___

CAVERNA __80____ METCALFE COUNTY __65____

SOUTH WARREN ___71___ DAVIESS COUNTY __48____

TODD CENTRAL ___65___ CALDWELL COUNTY ___85___

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

IT’S THE FINAL NIGHT OF THE REGULAR SEASON IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL. ON TONIGHT’S SCHEDULE…IN GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS…ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE HOSTS RUSSELL COUNTY; HART COUNTY TRAVELS TO ADAIR COUNTY; EDMONSON COUNTY VISITS GREENWOOD; METCALFE COUNTY GOES TO WASHINGTON COUNTY; AND CUMBERLAND COUNTY PLAYS AT GREEN COUNTY.

IN BOYS ACTION, WARREN CENTRAL HOSTS JOHN HARDIN.

AND IN A GIRLS GAME, RUSSELLVILLE ENTERTAINS DAWSON SPRINGS.