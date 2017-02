HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS SCHEDULE AND SCOREBOARD TOURNAMENT ACTION

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

MONDAY, 2/27

THE GIRLS FOURTH REGION BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT RESUMES TONIGHT WITH TWO MORE QUARTERFINAL ROUND GAMES AT DIDDLE ARENA IN BOWLING GREEN. FIRST, FRANKLIN-SIMPSON TAKES ON RUSSELL COUNTY AT 6:00, AND THAT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY 15TH DISTRICT RUNNER UP BARREN COUNTY FACING SOUTH WARREN AT 8:00. JOIN JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR LIVE COVEARGE OF BOTH GAMES STARTING AT 5:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAMES IN BOWLING GREEN WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE ARENA ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.

MONROE COUNTY __62____ BOWLING GREEN __46____

METCALFE __54____ RUSSELLVILLE ___33___