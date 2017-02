HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS SCHEDULE AND SCOREBOARD TOURNAMET ACTION

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY, 2/24

GIRLS 15TH DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

MONROE COUNTY __58____ BARREN COUNTY __48____

GIRLS 12TH DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

EDMONSON COUNTY ___41___ GRAYSON COUNTY __52____

GIRLS 16TH DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

RUSSELL COUNTY __68____ METCALFE COUNTY __69____

GIRLS 14TH DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

SOUTH WARREN __54____ BOWLING GREEN __48____

GIRLS 13TH DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

FRANKLIN-SIMPSON __39____ RUSSELLVILLE ___16___

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, 2/24

THE BOYS 15TH DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP WILL BE DECIDED TONIGHT AT BARREN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AS BARREN COUNTY TAKES ON MONROE COUNTY AT 7:00. THE TROJANS WILL BE TRYING TO REPEAT AS DISTRICT CHAMPIONS WHILE THE FALCONS LAST WON THE DISTRICT TITLE IN 2015. JOIN JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE GAME AT 6:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM.

IN THE BOYS 18TH DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT LARUE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, CAVERNA FACES LARUE COUNTY.

THE BOYS 12TH DISTRICT TITLE GAME AT BUTLER COUNTY WILL SEE EDMONSON COUNTY GO UP AGAINST BUTLER COUNTY.

IN THE BOYS 16TH DISTRICT AT CUMBERLAND COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, IT’S RUSSELL COUNTY AGAINST CLINTON COUNTY FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP.

IN THE BOYS 14TH DISTRICT TITLE GAME AT WARREN CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL, IT WILL BE BOWLING GREEN TAKING ON GREENWOOD.

AND IN THE BOYS 13TH DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP AT FRANKLIN-SIMPSON, RUSSELLVILLE TRIES TO KNOCK OFF FRANKLIN-SIMPSON.