HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS SCHEDULE AND SCOREBOARD

FOR FRIDAY, 1/20

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL FROM THURSDAY NIGHT…..

BOYS

ADAIR COUNTY 81 GLASGOW 61

BOYS FOURTH REGION ALL “A” CLASSIC-SEMIFINALS

RUSSELLVILLE 69 MONROE COUNTY 55

TODD CENTRAL 73 METCALFE COUNTY 44

GIRLS THIRD REGION ALL “A” CLASSIC-CHAMPIONSHIP

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 47 EDMONSON COUNTY 45

ON TONIGHT’S (FRI) LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE…THE GIRLS AND BOYS FOURTH REGION ALL “A” CLASSIC CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES WILL BE PLAYED TONIGHT AT MONROE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL WITH MONROE COUNTY GOING UP AGAINST METCALFE COUNTY IN THE GIRLS GAME. THAT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY RUSSELLVILLE TAKING ON TODD CENTRAL IN THE BOYS TITLE GAME.

AND IN THE BOYS THIRD REGION ALL “A” CLASSIC TITLE GAME, EDMONSON COUNTY GOES UP AGAINST OWENSBORO CATHOLIC.

IN OTHER HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ACTION TONIGHT…

IN GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS…BARREN COUNTY TRAVELS TO ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE; WARREN EAST VISITS BOWLING GREEN; WARREN CENTRAL WELCOMES GREENWOOD; AND FRANKLIN-SIMPSON ENTERTAINS LOGAN COUNTY.

AND IN BOYS GAMES…HART COUNTY HOSTS ELIZABETHTOWN; AND RUSSELL COUNTY PLAYS AT SOUTH WARREN.