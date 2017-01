HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS, SCHEDULES AND SCOREBOARD

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, 1/13

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TONIGHT…GLASGOW TRAVELS TO ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE FOR A GIRL/BOY VARSITY 15TH DISTRICT DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE GIRLS STARTING AT 6:00. JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE WILL HAVE THE BROADCAST BEGINNING AT 5:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAMES IN SCOTTSVILLE WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE GYMNASIUM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.

IN OTHER GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS TONIGHT…BARREN COUNTY HOSTS MONROE COUNTY; CAVERNA ENTERTAINS GREEN COUNTY; HART COUNTY VISITS LARUE COUNTY; EDMONSON COUNTY WELCOMES GRAYSON COUNTY; METCALFE COUNTY GOES TO ADAIR COUNTY; CLINTON COUNTY PLAYS AT RUSSELL COUNTY; WARREN EAST IS AT HOME AGAINST GREENWOOD; WARREN CENTRAL HOSTS BOWLING GREEN; FRANKLIN-SIMPSON IS ON THE ROAD AT RUSSELLVILLE; AND LOGAN COUNTY VISITS TODD CENTRAL.

AND IN GIRLS ACTION, SOUTH WARREN TRAVELS TO MUHLENBERG COUNTY.