HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS SCHEDULES AND SCOREBOARD

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

WEDNESDAY, 1/18

GIRLS

BARREN COUNTY __68____ OHIO COUNTY __21____

HART COUNTY __48____ TAYLOR COUNTY __64____

RUSSELL COUNTY __67____ PULASKI SOUTHWESTERN __37____

WARREN CENTRAL __23____ SOUTH WARREN __58____

BOWLING GREEN __78____ CHRISTIAN COUNTY __77____ *OT

GREENWOOD __44____ FRANKLIN-SIMPSON ___37___

LOGAN COUNTY __55____ BUTLER COUNTY ___46___

GIRLS 5TH REGION ALL “A” CLASSIC

TOMPKINSVILLE ___58____ GREEN COUNTY __35____

BOYS

BARREN COUNTY __61____ OHIO COUNTY __43____

HART COUNTY __41____ TAYLOR COUNTY __66____

ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE __60____ BUTLER COUNTY __53____

RUSSELL COUNTY __57____ PULASKI SOUTHWESTERN __91____

WARREN EAST ___59___ DAVIESS COUNTY __85____

WARREN CENTRAL __72____ SOUTH WARREN __46____

BOWLING GREEN ___74___ CHRISTIAN COUNTY ___59___

GREENWOOD ___51___ FRANKLIN-SIMPSON __60____

BOYS 3RD REGION ALL “A” CLASSIC-SEMIFINALS

EDMONSON COUNTY ___53____ MCLEAN COUNTY __35____

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, 1/18

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TONIGHT…THE GIRLS FOURTH REGION ALL “A” TOURNAMENT CONTINUES WITH SEMIFINAL ACTION AT MONROE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AS METCALFE COUNTY FACES CUMBERLAND COUNTY AND MONROE COUNTY TAKES ON CLINTON COUNTY.

THE FIFTH REGION ALL “A” TOURNAMENT ALSO HAS SEMIFINAL GAMES TONIGHT AT CAVERNA HIGH SCHOOL WITH CAVERNA’S BOYS PLAYING FORT KNOX. THAT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY CAVERNA’S GIRLS GOING UP AGAINST BARDSTOWN BETHLEHEM.