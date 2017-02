HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS SCHEDULES AND SCOREBOARD

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY, 2/3

GIRLS

GLASGOW __50____ CASEY COUNTY ___45___

BOYS

CAVERNA ___82___ CUMBERLAND COUNTY ___73___

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, 1/27

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TONIGHT…GLASGOW HOSTS BARREN COUNTY AT SCOTTIE GYM FOR A GIRL/BOY 15TH DISTRICT DOUBLEHEADER THAT BEGINS AT 6:00. JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE WILL HAVE LIVE COVERAGE BEGINNING AT 5:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM.

IN OTHER GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS TONIGHT…ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE GOES TO CLINTON COUNTY; CAVERNA TRAVELS TO LARUE COUNTY; HART COUNTY ENTERTAINS PORTLAND CHRISTIAN; EDMONSON COUNTY IS AT HOME AGAINST BUTLER COUNTY; WARREN EAST HOSTS GREENWOOD; WARREN CENTRAL PLAYS AT BOWLING GREEN; FRANKLIN-SIMPSON IS ON THE ROAD AT TODD CENTRAL; AND RUSSELLVILLE GOES TO LOGAN COUNTY.

IN GIRLS ACTION…MONROE COUNTY TAKES ON MURRAY THIS MORNING IN THE QUARTERFINALS OF THE ALL “A” CLASSIC STATE TOURNAMENT; RUSSELL COUNTY VISITS ELIZABETHTOWN; AND SOUTH WARREN OPENS PLAY IN THE LOUISVILLE INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT AGAINST LOUISVILLE BUTLER.

AND IN BOYS GAMES…RUSSELL COUNTY HOSTS CASEY COUNTY; SOUTH WARREN TRAVELS TO OHIO COUNTY; AND RUSSELLVILLE PLAYS MAYFIELD THIS EVENING IN A QUARTERFINALS GAME AT THE ALL “A” CLASSIC STATE TOURNAMENT.