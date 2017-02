HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS SCHEDULES AND SCOREBOARD TOURNAMENT ACTION

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, 3/1

THE BOYS FOURTH REGION TOURNAMENT CONTINUES TONIGHT WITH TWO MORE QUARTERFINAL ROUND GAMES AT DIDDLE ARENA IN BOWLING GREEN. IN THE FIRST GAME AT 6:00, MONROE COUNTY TAKES ON RUSSELLVILLE AND THAT WILL BE FOLLOWED AT 8:00 BY CLINTON COUNTY AGAINST GREENWOOD. JOIN JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF BOTH GAMES STARTING AT 5:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM. IF YOU ARE GOING TO THE GAMES IN BOWLING GREEN YOU CAN TUNE INTO OUR BROADCAST ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.

IN THE BOYS FIFTH REGION TOURNAMENT AT CENTRAL HARDIN HIGH SCHOOL, CAVERNA SQUARES OFF AGAINST ADAIR COUNTY IN A QUARTERFINAL GAME AT 7:00 CENTRAL.

AND IN THE BOYS THIRD REGION QUARTERINALS AT OWENSBORO SPORTSCENTER, EDMONSON COUNTY TAKES ON MEADE COUNTY AT 6:00.

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

TUESDAY, 2/28

GIRLS FOURTH REGION TOURNAMENT-QUARTERFINALS

BARREN COUNTY ______ SOUTH WARREN ______

FRANKLIN-SIMPSON ______ RUSSELL COUNTY ______