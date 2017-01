BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

MONDAY, 1/16

ON TONIGHT’S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE…THE FOURTH REGION ALL “A” TOURNAMENT KICKS OFF TONIGHT WITH A COUPLE OF GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS AS CLINTON COUNTY TRAVELS TO RUSSELLVILLE; AND CUMBERLAND COUNTY HOSTS TODD CENTRAL.

IN THE THIRD REGION ALL “A” TOURNAMENT, EDMONSON COUNTY’S GIRLS TAKE ON MCLEAN COUNTY IN THE SEMIFINALS.

AND IN A GIRLS REGULAR SEASON GAME, BOWLING GREEN TRAVELS TO DAVIESS COUNTY.