HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS SCOREBOARD AND SCHEDULE

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

TUESDAY, 12/27

GIRLS

BARREN COUNTY __41____ BARDSTOWN __44____

EDMONSON COUNTY __63____ RUSSELLVILLE __19____

BOYS

BARREN COUNTY ___50___ CLINTON COUNTY __53____

EDMONSON COUNTY __45____ OHIO COUNTY __52____

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

TUESDAY, 12/27

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TONIGHT…THE GLASGOW LADY SCOTTIES WELCOME WARREN CENTRAL TO SCOTTIE GYM FOR A JV/VARSITY DOUBLEHEADER BEGINNING AT 6:00. JOIN JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR THE BROADCAST OF THE VARSITY GAME AROUND 7:15 ON 1490 WCLU AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM.

IN OTHER GIRLS ACTION TODAY…BARREN COUNTY PLAYS RUSSELLVILLE AT EDMONSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL; AND EDMONSON COUNTY HOSTS BARDSTOWN.

AND IN BOYS GAMES…BARREN COUNTY FACES OHIO COUNTY AT EDMONSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL; EDMONSON COUNTY ENTERTAINS CLINTON COUNTY; AND CAVERNA TAKES ON CALLOWAY COUNTY AT SENECA HIGH SCHOOL.