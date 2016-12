HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS SCOREBOARD AND SCHEDULE

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

WEDNESDAY, 12/28

GIRLS

GLASGOW ___54___ WARREN CENTRAL __47____

BARREN COUNTY __48____ RUSSELLVILLE ___27___

EDMONSON COUNTY __60____ BARDSTOWN __46____

BOYS

BARREN COUNTY __49____ OHIO COUNTY __60____

EDMONSON COUNTY __59____ CLINTON COUNTY __58____

CAVERNA ___49___ CALLOWAY COUNTY ___55___

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, 12/28

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TODAY…IN BOYS ACTION…BARREN COUNTY TRAVELS TO EDMONSON COUNTY; CAVERNA CONTINUES PLAY IN A TOURNAMENT AT SENECA HIGH SCHOOL; HART COUNTY TAKES ON NORTH BULLITT AT LARUE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL; MONROE COUNTY FACES MARION COUNTY AT CAMPBELLSVILLE; AND ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE HOSTS BOTH ELIZABETHTOWN AND ROCKCASTLE COUNTY.

AND IN GIRLS GAMES…BARREN COUNTY VISITS EDMONSON COUNTY; MONROE COUNTY PLAYS BOTH WEBSTER COUNTY AND OWENSBORO CATHOLIC AT SOUTH WARREN HIGH SCHOOL; AND ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE HOSTS BALLARD MEMORIAL.