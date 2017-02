HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS SCOREBOARD AND SCHEDULE

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

SATURDAY, 2/4

BOYS

GLASGOW ___32___ BOWLING GREEN __94____

BARREN COUNTY __61___ HART COUNTY __62____

MONROE COUNTY __60____ ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE ___63___

CAVERNA __94____ METCALFE COUNTY __74____

EDMONSON COUNTY __46____ GRAYSON COUNTY __53____

CUMBERLAND COUNTY __65____ WASHINGTON COUNTY __87____

WARREN EAST ___47___ WARREN CENTRAL ___62___

GREENWOOD __55____ SOUTH WARREN __50____

FRANKLIN-SIMPSON ___57___ RUSSELLVILLE __36____

TODD CENTRAL __69____ CRITTENDEN COUNTY ___43___

CLINTON COUNTY __53____ MADISON SOUTHERN __73____

GIRLS

BARREN COUNTY ___47___ HART COUNTY ___20___

MONROE COUNTY __53____ ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE ___49___

CAVERNA __54____ METCALFE COUNTY __55____

EDMONSON COUNTY __32____ GRAYSON COUNTY __44____

CUMBERLAND COUNTY __77____ WASHINGTON COUNTY __72____

WARREN EAST __24____ WARREN CENTRAL ___41___

GREENWOOD ___59___ SOUTH WARREN ___61___

FRANKLIN-SIMPSON ___41___ RUSSELLVILLE __33____

TODD CENTRAL __35____ CRITTENDEN COUNTY __67____

CLINTON COUNTY ___38___ WAYNE COUNTY __66____

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TONIGHT…GLASGOW HOSTS LOGAN COUNTY FOR A GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER THAT BEGINS AT 6:00. JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE WILL HAVE THE BROADCAST OF BOTH GAMES AT 5:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM.

IN OTHER GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS TONIGHT…METCALFE COUNTY VISITS CAMPBELLSVILLE; AND CLINTON COUNTY ENTERTAINS COVINGTON HOLMES.

IN BOYS ACTION…BARREN COUNTY TRAVELS TO ADAIR COUNTY; MONROE COUNTY TAKES ON PULASKI COUNTY; RUSSELL COUNTY PLAYS WESTERN HILLS; WARREN CENTRAL GOES UP AGAINST CHRISTIAN COUNTY; BOWLING GREEN WELCOMES LOUISVILLE BALLARD; AND FRANKLIN-SIMPSON TAKES ON UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS.

AND IN GIRLS GAMES…EDMONSON COUNTY HOSTS OWENSBORO; WARREN EAST IS ON THE ROAD AT OHIO COUNTY; BOWLING GREEN ENTERTAINS MCCRACKEN COUNTY; SOUTH WARREN WELCOMES ELIZABETHTOWN; AND TODD CENTRAL HOSTS UNION COUNTY.