HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS SCOREBOARD AND SCHEDULE TOURNAMENT ACTION

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, 2/23

18TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT-SEMIFINALS

(GIRLS) HART COUNTY ___48___ LARUE COUNTY ___62___

(BOYS) CAVERNA __72____ GREEN COUNTY __56____

14TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT-SEMIFINALS

(GIRLS) BOWLING GREEN __70____ GREENWOOD __57____

(BOYS) WARREN CENTRAL __53____ GREENWOOD ___56___ **OT

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

THE GIRLS 15TH DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WILL BE HELD TONIGHT AT BARREN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL WITH TOP SEEDED MONROE COUNTY GOING UP AGAINST NUMBER THREE SEED BARREN COUNTY AT 7:00. THE LADY FALCONS WILL BE LOOKING FOR THEIR FIRST DISTRICT TITLE SINCE 2011 AND THE TROJANETTES HAVE NOT WON THE DISTRICT SINCE 2009. JOIN JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE GAME BEGINNING AT 6:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM.

IN THE GIRLS 12TH DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME TONIGHT AT BUTLER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, EDMONSON COUNTY GOES UP AGAINST GRAYSON COUNTY.

THE GIRLS 16TH DISTRICT TITLE GAME AT CUMBERLAND COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL PITS METCALFE COUNTY AGAINST RUSSELL COUNTY.

IN THE GIRLS 14TH DISTRICT AT WARREN CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL, SOUTH WARREN FACES BOWLING GREEN FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP.

AND IN THE GIRLS 13TH DISTRICT TITLE GAME, FRANKLIN-SIMPSON PLAYS HOST TO RUSSELLVILLE.