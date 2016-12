HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS, SCOREBOARD AND SCHEDULES

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY, 12/30

GIRLS

MONROE COUNTY ___53___ SOUTH WARREN __51____

HART COUNTY __79____ CUMBERLAND COUNTY ___69___

ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE ______ ??? ______

BOYS

CAVERNA __55____ PADUCAH TILGHMAN ___70___

MONROE COUNTY ___49___ ADAIR ______74__

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, 12/30

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TONIGHT…GLASGOW VISITS BARREN COUNTY FOR A GIRL/BOY VARSITY DISTRICT DOUBLEHEADER BEGINNING AT 6:00 AT TROJAN GYM. JOIN BRUCE TRABUE AND LARRY ALEXANDER FOR THE BROADCAST AT 5:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM.

IN A BOYS GAME, MONROE COUNTY FINISHES UP PLAY IN A TOURNAMENT AT CAMPBELLSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL.

AND IN GIRLS ACTION, ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE WRAPS UP PLAY IN A TOURNAMENT THEY ARE HOSTING.