HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE AND SCOREBOARD

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

WEDNESDAY, 2/22

BOYS 15TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT-SEMIFINALS

BARREN COUNTY __65____ GLASGOW __39____

MONROE COUNTY __59____ ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE __47____

18TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT-SEMIFINALS

(GIRLS) CAVERNA __29____ GREEN COUNTY __75____

(BOYS) HART COUNTY __49____ LARUE COUNTY __78____

BOYS 12TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT-SEMIFINALS

EDMONSON COUNTY __64_____ WHITESVILLE TRINITY __51____

14TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT-SEMIFINALS

(GIRLS) SOUTH WARREN __61____ WARREN CENTRAL __34____

(BOYS) BOWLING GREEN __83____ WARREN EAST __35____

13TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT-SEMIFINALS

(GIRLS) LOGAN COUNTY __47____ RUSSELLVILLE __55____

(BOYS) RUSSELLVILLE __84____ TODD CENTRAL __59____

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, 2/22

IN THE 18TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS TONIGHT AT LARUE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, HART COUNTY’S GIRLS FACE LARUE COUNTY AND CAVERNA’S BOYS TAKE ON GREEN COUNTY.

AND IN THE 14TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS AT WARREN CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL, BOWLING GREEN’S GIRLS PLAY GREENWOOD AND WARREN CENTRAL’S BOYS FACE GREENWOOD