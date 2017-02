HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

TUESDAY, 2/21

GIRLS 15TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT-SEMIFINALS

GLASGOW __39____ BARREN COUNTY __43____

MONROE COUNTY __87____ ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE __49____

16TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT-SEMIFINALS

(GIRLS) RUSSELL COUNTY __53____ CLINTON COUNTY ___43___

(BOYS) CLINTON COUNTY ___81___ METCALFE COUNTY ___51___

GIRLS 12TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT-SEMIFINALS

EDMONSON COUNTY __66____ BUTLER COUNTY __38____

14TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT-FIRST ROUND

(GIRLS) WARREN EAST __37____ WARREN CENTRAL __46____

(BOYS) WARREN EAST __67___ SOUTH WARREN __48____

13TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT-SEMIFINALS

(GIRLS) FRANKLIN-SIMPSON __53____ TODD CENTRAL __32____

(BOYS) FRANKLIN-SIMPSON ___72___ LOGAN COUNTY ___55___

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

TUESDAY, 2/21

THE BOYS 15TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT BEGINS TONIGHT AT BARREN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL WITH TWO SEMIFINAL GAMES. TOP SEEDED BARREN COUNTY TAKES ON GLASGOW AT 6:00, AND THAT WILL BE FOLLOWED 25 MINUTES LATER BY NUMBER TWO SEED MONROE COUNTY GOING UP AGAINST ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE. JOIN JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR THE BROADCAST OF BOTH GAMES STARTING AT 5:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM.

THE 18TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT KICKS OFF TONIGHT AT LARUE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL WITH CAVERNA’S GIRLS FACING GREEN COUNTY AND HART COUNTY’S BOYS GOING UP AGAINST LARUE COUNTY.

IN THE SEMIFINALS OF THE 16TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT AT CUMBERLAND COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, METCALFE COUNTY’S GIRL PLAY CUMBERLAND COUNTY AND RUSSELL COUNTY’S BOYS TAKE ON CUMBERLAND COUNTY.

IN THE BOYS 12TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS AT BUTLER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, EDMONSON COUNTY FACES WHITESVILLE TRINITY.

IN THE 14TH DISTRICT SEMIFINALS AT WARREN CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL, WARREN CENTRAL’S GIRLS GO UP AGAINST SOUTH WARREN AND WARREN EAST’S BOYS FACE BOWLING GREEN.

AND IN THE 13TH DISTRICT AT FRANKLIN-SIMPSON HIGH SCHOOL, LOGAN COUNTY’S GIRLS TAKE ON RUSSELLVILLE AND TODD CENTRAL’S BOYS TANGLE WITH RUSSELLVILLE IN SEMIFINALS GAMES.