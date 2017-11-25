Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS FRIDAY NIGHT

on 11/25/2017 |

In Class 2A
Danville beat Glasgow 43 to 0

In Class 4A
Franklin Simpson over Collins 42 to 38

In Class 5A
Covington Catholic beat South Warren 43 to 7

Join WCLU this morning at 8:30 for Ask the Coach. WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers will talk with Glasgow Football Coach Jeff Garmon then Joe will preview the Basketball season with Glasgow Basketball Coaches James Willett and Justin Stinson. The basketball season official gets started this Tuesday night with the Lady Scotties.

Hear the conversation on 1490 and wcluradio.com. Then after the broadcast you can get the podcast of Ask the Coach on our facebook page and on our website wcluradio.com

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS FRIDAY NIGHT”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Shannon Matthews

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
61°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 11/25 0%
High 63° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 11/26 10%
High 54° / Low 32°
Clear
Clear
Monday 11/27 0%
High 60° / Low 37°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.