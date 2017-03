UPDATE*** LADY SCOTTIES SOFTBALL CANCELED

***UPDATE***

GLASGOW LADY SCOTTIES VS EDMONSON COUNTY @ EDMONSON COUNTY HAS BEEN CANCELLED

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, 3/23

THE GLASGOW BASEBALL TEAM WELCOMES CUMBERLAND COUNTY TO HISTORIC RICHARDSON FIELD THIS AFTERNOON FOR A 5:00 FIRST PITCH. YOU CAN JOIN JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE GAME AT 4:55 ON 1490 WCLU AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM.

IN OTHER BASEBALL ACTION TODAY…BARREN COUNTY TRAVELS TO TAYLOR COUNTY; MONROE COUNTY HOSTS MACON COUNTY, TENNESSEE; CAVERNA ENTERTAINS HART COUNTY; AND EDMONSON COUNTY GOES TO RUSSELLVILLE.

AND IN FAST PITCH SOFTBALL…GLASGOW PLAYS AT EDMONSON COUNTY; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE IS AT HOME AGAINST FRANKLIN-SIMPSON; MONROE COUNTY TAKES ON CLINTON COUNTY; CAVERNA HOSTS GREEN COUNTY; HART COUNTY WELCOMES CUMBERLAND COUNTY; AND METCALFE COUNTY VISITS LOGAN COUNTY FOR A VARSITY DOUBLEHEADER.