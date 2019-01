HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCHEDULE SATURDAY

on 01/05/2019 |

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TODAY…GLASGOW TRAVELS TO TODD CENTRAL FOR A GIRL/BOY VARSITY DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE GIRLS GETTING STARTED AT 5:00. JOIN JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR THE BROADCAST OF BOTH GAMES AT 4:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 103.1 F.M. AND 1490 A.M. OR ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN ELKTON WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO OUR BROADCAST INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.

IN OTHER GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS TONIGHT…BARREN COUNTY VISITS WARREN CENTRAL; METCALFE COUNTY HOSTS DAWSON SPRINGS; AND GREENWOOD PLAYS AT LOGAN COUNTY.

IN GIRLS ACTION…CAVERNA TAKES ON GRAYSON COUNTY; MONROE COUNTY GOES TO EDMONSON COUNTY; AND RUSSELL COUNTY FACES MUHLENBERG COUNTY.

AND IN BOYS GAMES…RUSSELL COUNTY SQUARES OFF AGAINST WHITLEY COUNTY; AND BOWLING GREEN WELCOMES MUHLENBERG COUNTY.