HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCORES FOR THE WEEKEND

Friday Night Football…
Glasgow 51
Russellville 0
Casey County 40
Barren County 0
Edmonson County 36
Caverna 6
Taylor County 56
Hart County 0
Trigg County 34
Monroe County 20
Washington County 39
Green County 13
Portland, TN 28
Warren East 14
Greenwood 28
Warren Central 6
South Warren 49
Hopkinsville 17
Franklin-Simpson 44
Elizabethtown 20
Logan County 57
Butler County 0
Saturday Night Football
Campbellsville 36
Metcalfe County 2
Allen County-Scottsville 45
Adair County 18
Bowling Green 20
Central Hardin 13
