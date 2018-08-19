Logo


HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCORES FOR THE WEEKEND

on 08/19/2018

Friday Night Football…

Glasgow 51
Russellville 0

Casey County 40
Barren County 0

Edmonson County 36
Caverna 6

Taylor County 56
Hart County 0

Trigg County 34
Monroe County 20

Washington County 39
Green County 13

Portland, TN 28
Warren East 14

Greenwood 28
Warren Central 6

South Warren 49
Hopkinsville 17

Franklin-Simpson 44
Elizabethtown 20

Logan County 57
Butler County 0

Saturday Night Football

Campbellsville 36
Metcalfe County 2

Allen County-Scottsville 45
Adair County 18

Bowling Green 20
Central Hardin 13

