HIGH SCHOOL SPRING SPORTS SEASON BEGINS TODAY FOR SOME AREA TEAMS

on 03/19/2018 |

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

MONDAY, 3/19

THE HIGH SCHOOL SPRING SPORTS SEASON GETS UNDERWAY THIS AFTERNOON AND THE GLASGOW LADY SCOTTIE SOFTBALL TEAM WILL OPEN THEIR YEAR BY HOSTING WARREN CENTRAL AT AMERICAN LEGION PARK. JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE WILL HAVE LIVE COVERAGE OF THE GAME AT 5:25 ON 1490 WCLU AND ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM. FIRST PITCH IS SET FOR 5:30.

IN OTHER SOFTBALL ACTION TODAY…CAVERNA TRAVELS TO CAMPBELLSVILLE; HART COUNTY WELCOMES NORTH HARDIN; MONROE COUNTY ENTERTAINS RED BOILING SPRINGS, TENNESSEE; AND ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE HOSTS GREENWOOD.

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL THIS AFTERNOON…BARREN COUNTY VISITS METCALFE COUNTY; CAVERNA GOES TO THOMAS NELSON; HART COUNTY PLAYS AT JOHN HARDIN; EDMONSON COUNTY IS ON THE ROAD AT GREENWOOD; AND MONROE COUNTY TRAVELS TO CLINTON COUNTY.