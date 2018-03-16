HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS SCORES FROM THURSDAY

on 03/16/2018 |

The Scottie girls won 6 of 7 matches played at Barren County High School Thursday night as Brooklyn Brown won court 1 singles over Hope Deckard 6-1, 6-0; Kelsey Byrd won court 2 over Gentry Bowles 8-0; Eleanor Woodie lost to Mara Birrell 4-6 on court 3 and then turned around and played again and won court 4 6-0 over Reagan Geary. In doubles, Jaeden Stephens & Emily Benningfield won court 1 over Olivia Nunn and Xander Jones 8-3; Elly Myers & Samantha Stone won court 2 over Lily Shipley and Reece Dicken 8-2; & Canzada Harbison and Carsen Inman won court 3 over Maddie Martin & Sarah Sneed 6-1.

In Scottie boys action, Nicholas Morosa lost to Barren’s #1 Jacob Belcher 2-6, 6-4, 0-1; Kenyu Goto won on court 2 over Gavin Hale 6-0, 6-1; and on court 3, Luke Hardin won over Cody Copas 8-0. In doubles action, Creighton and Hewett Lessenberry won court 1 by a score of 6-0, 6-0 over Mason Coots and Grant Turner; on court 2, Seth Medford and Luke Hardin lost to Spencer Steenbergen and Zach Korte 3-6, 4-6. There was a lot of good play and it was wonderful to be able to play in sunshine. Kudos to both teams! The next opponent for the Scotties is at Warren East Friday (today).