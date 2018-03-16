Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS SCORES FROM THURSDAY

on 03/16/2018 |

The Scottie girls won 6 of 7 matches played at Barren County High School Thursday night as Brooklyn Brown won court 1 singles over Hope Deckard 6-1, 6-0; Kelsey Byrd won court 2 over Gentry Bowles 8-0; Eleanor Woodie lost to Mara Birrell 4-6 on court 3 and then turned around and played again and won court 4 6-0 over Reagan Geary.  In doubles, Jaeden Stephens & Emily Benningfield won court 1 over Olivia Nunn and Xander Jones 8-3; Elly Myers & Samantha Stone won court 2 over Lily Shipley and Reece Dicken 8-2; & Canzada Harbison and Carsen Inman won court 3 over Maddie Martin & Sarah Sneed 6-1.

In Scottie boys action, Nicholas Morosa lost to Barren’s #1 Jacob Belcher 2-6, 6-4, 0-1; Kenyu Goto won on court 2 over Gavin Hale 6-0, 6-1; and on court 3, Luke Hardin won over Cody Copas 8-0.  In doubles action, Creighton and Hewett Lessenberry won court 1 by a score of 6-0, 6-0 over Mason Coots and Grant Turner; on court 2, Seth Medford and Luke Hardin lost to Spencer Steenbergen and Zach Korte 3-6, 4-6.  There was a lot of good play and it was wonderful to be able to play in sunshine.  Kudos to both teams!  The next opponent for the Scotties is at Warren East Friday (today).

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS SCORES FROM THURSDAY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Marshall and Lucy Bunch Gray

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
46°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 03/16 10%
High 55° / Low 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Saturday 03/17 40%
High 71° / Low 41°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Sunday 03/18 0%
High 60° / Low 44°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 16

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 16

The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

March 16 @ 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fri 16

Bloom Where You Are Women’s Conference

March 16 @ 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sat 17

Bloom Where You Are Women’s Conference

March 17 @ 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Sat 17

Quilter’s Day Out

March 17 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.