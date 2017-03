HIGH SCHOOL TOURNAMENT ACTION CONTINUES

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, 3/8

TODAY UP AT NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY AT THE BB&T CENTER THE GIRLS SWEET 16 TOURNAMENT BEGIN.S AT 11:00 ON WCLU YOU WILL HEAR SACRED HEART VS BUTLER COUNTY, FOLLOWED BY MURRAY VS NELSON COUNTY AT 12:30PM AND THEN BOYD COUNTY VS MERCER COUNTY AT 5:30PM. FIRST ROUND ACTION TONIGHT WILL CONTINUE AT 7:00PM WITH GEORGE ROGERS CLARK VS HARLAN. WE WILL HAVE ALL THE COVERAGE RIGHT HERE ON WCLU.

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

TUESDAY, 3/7

BOYS FOURTH REGION TOURNAMENT-CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES

BOWLING GREEN PURPLES __ 81____ RUSSELLVILLE ___62___