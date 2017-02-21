HIGHLAND RIDGE CELEBRATES PRESIDENTS DAY

When it comes to great ways to celebrate President’s Day, a chance meeting with former president Abraham Lincoln would certainly top the list and a group got a chance to do just that yesterday in Glasgow.

President Lincoln addressed a large crowd at Highland Ridge yesterday afternoon and talked about his road to the presidency, the Civil War and what it was really like to be president in a time of such turmoil.

Lincoln says what he wants everyone to know about him, is what he wants them to know about every president:



After he spoke, he mingled around the crowd and it was evident that Renee McGuire, Life Enrichment Coordinator at Highland Ridge certainly keeps the residents engaged and having fun. She says it really is like a small community:



While some certainly never change, Abe said he has had some strange things happen to him during his recent travels, some of which happened on the road:



Margie Kinslow, who is a resident at Highland Ridge, says meeting Honest Abe was wonderful:



Margie was also proud to have three children sit with her to hear from the former president. The Smith’s are a home school family from Glasgow who are always looking for opportunities to learn while engaging with the community.

It was easy to tell that Lisa Riley, who has been Executive Director at Highland Ridge since September of last year, absolutely loves her job. She says the focus at Highland Ridge is the residents and seeing them have engaged and having fun is what it is all about:



Tribute actor John Mansfield, has perfected his role as Abraham Lincoln. Originally from Glasgow, Mansfield now lives in Nashville and has won many awards for his uncanny resemblance to the former US President.