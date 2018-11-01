on 01/11/2018 |

Hilda Faye Cline Logsdon, 68 of Roundhill died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at her residence. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Royce B. and Etta B. Charlton Cline and is preceded in death by a daughter, Bobbie J. Hawks, one brother, Carl Cline, and a brother-in-law, Troye Merideth.

She was a housewife and a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her husband, J. D. Logsdon, Jr.; one daughter, Jennifer Faye Gray (Charles); two sons, Adam Logsdon (Marcela) and Robert Lee Logsdon (Brandi); 11 grandchildren; three sisters, Linda Cline, Marie Merideth, Teresa Whittinghill (Jeff); seven brothers, Jimmie Cline (Sheila), Johnnie Cline, Danny Cline (Janice), Richard Cline(Cindy), David Cline, Keith Cline (Betty Jo), Steve Cline (Tammy); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church with burial at Hawks Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel and 10am to 1pm Saturday at the church.