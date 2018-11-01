Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HILDA FAYE CLINE LOGSDON

on 01/11/2018 |

Hilda Faye Cline Logsdon, 68 of Roundhill died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at her residence. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Royce B. and Etta B. Charlton Cline and is preceded in death by a daughter, Bobbie J. Hawks, one brother, Carl Cline, and a brother-in-law, Troye Merideth.

She was a housewife and a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her husband, J. D. Logsdon, Jr.; one daughter, Jennifer Faye Gray (Charles); two sons, Adam Logsdon (Marcela) and Robert Lee Logsdon (Brandi); 11 grandchildren; three sisters, Linda Cline, Marie Merideth, Teresa Whittinghill (Jeff); seven brothers, Jimmie Cline (Sheila), Johnnie Cline, Danny Cline (Janice), Richard Cline(Cindy), David Cline, Keith Cline (Betty Jo), Steve Cline (Tammy); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church with burial at Hawks Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel and 10am to 1pm Saturday at the church.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HILDA FAYE CLINE LOGSDON”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

FRED STOCKTON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Winter Storm Warning

Issued:
8:46 PM CST on January 11, 2018
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on January 13, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
60°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Thursday 01/11 80%
High 68° / Low 33°
Rain
Ice Pellets
Friday 01/12 100%
High 35° / Low 15°
Ice Pellets
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday 01/13 0%
High 25° / Low 9°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Sat 13

Barren County Government Center Closed

January 13 @ 8:00 AM - January 15 @ 5:00 PM
Mon 15

Barren County Courthouse Closed

January 15 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 17

Barren County High School SBDM Meeting

January 17 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.